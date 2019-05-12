Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
12:00 PM
JO-ANNE E. (HESS) BATTISTA

JO-ANNE E. (HESS) BATTISTA Obituary
Jo-Anne E. (Hess) Battista

age 87 of North Canton, passed away Friday afternoon. Born in Steubenville, OH to the late George and Elizabeth (Van Orman) Hess, she was preceded in death by her

husband Robert Battista, great-granddaughter Katelyn Dewell, and sister Beverly (Ed) Shaw. Jo-Anne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an avid

bowler and enjoyed her card club in her younger years.

She is survived by her children; Karen Ragon, Sue (Klaus) Grenz, Timothy (Demaree) Welch, Lisa (Robert) Riley, Bobbie (Brian) Kelly, nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 11:00 am to 12 noon at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with services to follow at 12 noon. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to mom's "second family", The Inn at Whitewood Village. Also a special thank you to Aultman Hospice.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019
