Jo-Anne E. (Hess) Battista
age 87 of North Canton, passed away Friday afternoon. Born in Steubenville, OH to the late George and Elizabeth (Van Orman) Hess, she was preceded in death by her
husband Robert Battista, great-granddaughter Katelyn Dewell, and sister Beverly (Ed) Shaw. Jo-Anne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an avid
bowler and enjoyed her card club in her younger years.
She is survived by her children; Karen Ragon, Sue (Klaus) Grenz, Timothy (Demaree) Welch, Lisa (Robert) Riley, Bobbie (Brian) Kelly, nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 11:00 am to 12 noon at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with services to follow at 12 noon. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to mom's "second family", The Inn at Whitewood Village. Also a special thank you to Aultman Hospice.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019