|
|
Jo Anne Vignos 1/11/1936-3/5/2020
died March 5 from age-related causes. A resident of Eugene, Oregon, she was born in Canton, Ohio, where she lived most of her life. She proudly attended Timken Vocational High School, where she studied accounting. A homemaker and full-time mother for many years, she then pursued a professional career in banking – where she began as a teller and moved up to documentation management. Jo Anne's life joy was helping others enjoy themselves; she loved to roll up her sleeves and get involved. She sought out opportunities to use her creativity and knack for event planning to make sure everyone felt included and had a great time. She hosted many parties and holiday celebrations, volunteered as a preschool president and Brownie troop leader and organized events with her senior group, worship center and tenant association. She loved working with her hands in hobbies that included sewing and needlework, decoupage, furniture restoration and other crafts. She also enjoyed flower gardening, trying new recipes, and searching for garage sale or thrift store treasures.
Jo Anne is survived by son Timothy and his wife Gail, and daughter Cynthia; eight grandchildren: Natasha, Scott, John, Marina, Michelle, Alexandrea, Cassidy and Austin; ten great-grandchildren; and brother James and his wife Barbara. She is preceded in death by her daughter Teresa (Teri), parents Mildred and Kenneth Spear, and former husband Michael.
Her family is deeply grateful to the tenderness and care provided by Signature Hospice and Avamere Junction City in her final months. Her favorite charity was the Angel Fund at Olive Plaza at 1133 Olive St Eugene OR 97401. A Memorial Service will be held in Eugene and internment will be at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton Ohio.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2020