Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Magnolia Cemetery
Jo Diane (Jody) Pariano


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jo Diane (Jody) Pariano Obituary
Jo Diane (Jody) Pariano 1935-2019

Together Again

Age 83, of Magnolia, passed away Sun., Apr. 14, 2019, in Aultman Hospital after a brief illness. She was born June 16, 1935, the daughter of the late John and Ethel (Bryant) Dagenhard, and was a life resident of Magnolia. Jody graduated from Magnolia High School in 1953, where she met her future husband and love of her life, Frank Michael Pariano, Sr. They married on Jan. 10, 1959, and lived in Fairbanks, AK, while Frank was stationed in the Army. They returned to Magnolia in 1961. She was a dutiful mother and grandmother, taking pride in her five grandchildren. She enjoyed card club, bingo, baking, and cooking Sunday dinners for the entire family.

Jody was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Barbara Dagenhard; as well as close friends, Marilyn Jean "Red" Locker and Loretta Miller. She is survived by her sons, Frank Jr., and Jeanne Spilker, of Magnolia, John and Renee (Davidson), of Magnolia; her grandchildren, Alaina (Pariano) and Jared Beck, of Los Angeles, Barbara (Pariano) and Matt Burdette, of Magnolia, John Pariano II, of Louisville, Zachary Pariano and Dayna Bracken, of Magnolia, Kyle Pariano, of Magnolia; great granddaughters, Gianna and Sloane Pariano, and Bradley Burdette, all of Magnolia; her brother, John and Patty Dagenhard, of Englewood, Fla.; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Jody's body will be cremated. A graveside service will be held for Frank and Jody Sat. at 10 a.m. in Magnolia Cemetery. Following the service A Celebration of Life will be held at Frank Jr.'s home. Condolences may be left at:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330)866-9425
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019
