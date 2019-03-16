Home

Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Jo Ellen Eberhart 1943-2019

Age 75, of Canton, died Thursday following an extended illness. Living most of her life in Stark County she was a graduate of Central Catholic, Kent State University and the University of Akron where she received her master's degree. She retired as a teacher from Canton City Schools in 1995 and during her retirement she taught part time for Stark State College. Her memberships included St. Peter Catholic Church, Delta Kappa Gamma and Canton College Club. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge and games.

She is survived by her mother, Eileen Eberhart of Canton; brother, Michael (Joanne) Eberhart of North Canton; sisters, Paula (Randy) Yost, Mary (David) Johnson, Rita Capone all of Canton; nephews, Jason, Ryan; nieces, Mindy, Denise, Amy, Sabrina, Laura, Sarah, Michelle, Katie, Jenny, Christy; eight great-nephews; five great-nieces; one great-great-nephew; one great-great-niece and close family friend, Bonita. She was preceded in death by her father, George Eberhart and great-niece, Gabrielle Butts.

Mass of Christian burial will be Monday at 11 a.m. in St. Michael Catholic Church with Fr. Donald E. King as celebrant. A private burial for the family will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Monday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. in the church. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made in her name to: Shared Blessings, P.O. Box 35201, Canton, OH 44735 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2019
