JO ELLEN PIKE
1942 - 2020
Jo Ellen Pike

On October 22, 2020, Jo Ellen Elizabeth (Petry) Pike, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 78. Jo Ellen was born in Canton, Ohio, June 28, 1942, to Leonard and Doris (Tillitski) Petry. She graduated from Central Catholic High School and attended Bowling Green State University where she met the love of her life, Richard, whom she married on May 5, 1962. Together the raised three wonderful children: Thomas, Joseph and Mary Jo.

Jo Ellen was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, an active member of the North Canton Community and a leader and participant of many Hoover Committees. Those who know Jo Ellen well know the pride she had from 25 years of service with the Hoover Company, where she retired in 2003 after serving as the Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Manufacturing. She enjoyed any event that brought her family and friends together, always make sure that there was plenty to eat, including favorite treats of those in attendance. Jo Ellen could often be found gardening, crafting, cooking, playing cards, and watching her buckeye's.

Jo Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Walter and Shirley Pike; brother-in-law, Vasile "Charlie" Barsan. She is survived by her husband, Richard; sons, Thomas Pike (Canton, Ohio) and Joseph (Sally) Pike of (Sanford, North Carolina); daughter, Mary Jo (Mark) Hetrick (Ankeny, Iowa); six grandchildren: Megan, Lauren, Kelsey, Joshua and Samantha and Tommy, and five great grandchildren with another due in January. Also surviving are her two brothers, Thomas (Barbara) Petry and Timothy (Victoria) Petry both of Canton, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Mabel Barsan of Avon Lake, Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, October 25th., from 3-5 p.m. at the Wackerly Funeral Home, 1375 Market Ave. North, Canton, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, October 26th., at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Servant Catholic Parish in Our Lady of Peace Church, 833 39th St. N.W., Canton, Ohio. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jo Ellen's name to the American Heart Association. 1575 Corporate Woods Parkway, Suite 150, Uniontown, Ohio 44685; or donate on line at heart.org. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at:

www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly, 330 455-5235)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Wackerly Funeral Home
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ the Servant Catholic Parish in Our Lady of Peace Church
1 entry
October 23, 2020
God Bless and comfort her family. JoEllen was a peach and always had a smile and good things to say. Was a joy to be with and around her for so many years. Have pleasant memories to remember her by.
Robert Hecht
Coworker
