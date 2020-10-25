What a wonderful person. I always enjoyed running into her after the Hoover Company. She will be missed. My deepest sympathies to the family. My heart goes out to Dick at this sad time.
Shirley Murray
Coworker
October 24, 2020
Dick & Family, Our condolences in this difficult time. Jo Ellen was always a pleasure to know and work with.
Ron & Linda Kintz
Coworker
October 24, 2020
Prayers for peace to family and friends impacted by the loss of Jo Ellen. Sorry for your loss
Kari Seivert
Friend
October 24, 2020
I went to St. Peters grade school with Jo Ellen. Over the years we would meet occasionally at restaurants and talk about the good old days. Jo Ellen was always a wonderful person and I shall miss her. My sincere condolences to Richard and her family. Rest in Peace my friend.
Wil Bagley
Friend
October 24, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Joellen and Dicks loved ones. Joellen and dick are neighbors and such kind friends. She will be missed.
Del and Annette Rossio
Friend
October 24, 2020
Prayers for peace to family and friends impacted by the loss of Jo Ellen. Sorry for your loss
Kari Seivert
Friend
October 24, 2020
DEAR DICK AND FAMILY,
GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMIY AT THIS VERY DIFFICULT TIME.
OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO EVERYONE.
SINCERELY, BOB AND CINDY DEMUESY
BOB AND CINDY DEMUESY
Coworker
October 23, 2020
God Bless and comfort her family. JoEllen was a peach and always had a smile and good things to say. Was a joy to be with and around her for so many years. Have pleasant memories to remember her by.
Robert Hecht
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.