Joan C. Arnold
Age 60 of Canton, passed away early Sunday morning in the Sanctuary Grande following a brave and difficult battle with Alzheimer's disease. Joan was born December 26, 1959 in Canton to John C. and Mary L. Arnold, she graduated from North Canton Hoover High School in 1978, attended Bowling Green State University for two years and graduated from Mount Union College. Following college, Joan's lifelong career was spent helping people recover from substance abuse at CommQuest Services in Canton. She retired in 2017 after 34 years of service and in 2008 received the Lovatt Award for her commitment to the field of Recovery by the Ohio Association of Residential Recovery Services. Joan enjoyed traveling with family, especially in Colorado and Arizona but above all, she adored spending time with her nieces and nephews, playing guitar, singing songs and telling them elaborate stories. She was eternally young at heart, kind to everyone and showered her beloved dogs with all the love in her heart.
Joan is survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Lynda and Doug Prather of Marlboro, Elizabeth and Don Cooper of Tallmadge, Nancy and Bill Byrd of Akron; brother and sister-in-law, John and Debbie Arnold of North Canton; nieces and nephews, Megan (Dr. Pat) Terry, Kristen Prather, Michael (Rita) Prather, Bonnie (Matthew) Riffe, Sarah, Katherine and Julie Byrd, John (Dr. Christine) Arnold, Rachel (fiance' Jake Pepper) and many cousins, friends, work associates and survivors.
Private family services will be at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville and burial will be in Mt. Peace Cemetery in Hartville. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a time when we can comfortably come together and celebrate her kind, compassionate and unselfish spirit. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Stark County Humane Society or CommQuest Recovery Services in Canton. Online condolences may be left at
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold 330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2020