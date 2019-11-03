Home

More Obituaries for Joan Bird
Joan Camilla Bird

Joan Camilla Bird Obituary
Joan Camilla Bird (nee Haupt, formerly Joan Richard)

age 82, passed away peacefully September 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Loving wife of Vincent Bird (deceased). Dear mother of Kathryn Richard Zarobila of Cleveland Ohio, Christopher Richard (Barbara) of Dillon, CO, Matthew Richard of N Little Rock, AR and Caroline Joan King (Eric) of Seattle, WA. Loving grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of four.

Throughout her life, Joan lived in Canton and Cleveland, Ohio; Alexandria, VA; and Indian Harbour Beach, FL. She loved her family, the ocean and the many friends she made wherever she lived.

Private services already held. Online condolences may be left at www.Blessingfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2019
