Joan D. Woodring

Age 88, of Louisville, passed away Thursday following complications from Covid-19. Born in Chicago, Ill. she was the daughter of the late John & Lucille (Hammes) Maierhofer and had lived in the Canton area most of her life. She was a 1950 graduate of Central Catholic High School, a member of St. Peter Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic minister.

She is survived by her son, Joseph (Amanda) Woodring of Parma; daughters, Linda (Dave) Smith of East Canton, Carol (Tom) Lewis of Canton, Alice (Mike Miller) Woodring of Canton, Patricia (James) Chevraux of North Canton; grandsons, Dave, Daniel, Douglas, TJ, Christopher, Timothy and granddaughter, Hannah; great grandchildren, Jack, Luke, Brock, Lily and Cade. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. Woodring who died in 2013; brothers, Richard Maierhofer and Kenneth Maierhofer.

A private Mass of Christian burial for the family will be held in St. Peter Catholic Church with Fr. John E. Sheridan, STL as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Crossroads Hospice located at 3742 Boettler Oaks Dr., Ste. E, Uniontown, OH, 44685. Personal condolences are invited on line at: www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)

Published in The Repository on Jul. 26, 2020.
