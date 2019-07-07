Home

Joan E. "MiMi" Graber


1942 - 2019
Joan E. "MiMi" Graber Obituary
Joan E. "MiMi" Graber

77, of Canton passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was born February 9, 1942. Joan loved to work in her gardens and go shopping at Walmart. Joan was a strong woman and the greatest mother you could have ever asked for and would do anything for you.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Graber; grandson, Lee Eric Graber; great grandson, Julius Graber; sister and brother-in-law, Margie and Bill McCoy; parents, Charles and Margaret Roberts. Joan loved her family very much and will be deeply missed by her children, Lee (Dorene) Graber and Todd (Ruth) Graber; granddaughter, Heather Graber; eight grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; sister, Carol (Bill) Davis.

A memorial service will be planed for a later date. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Repository on July 7, 2019
