|
|
Joan E. Slusser
88, passed away on June 10, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1930 the daughter of the late Morris and Roberta Hixson. Joan was a longtime member of The Afternoon Garden Club of Canton for over 50 years and also was a long time participant of Holly Pine Lane. Joan loved her flower gardens and feeding the birds. She graciously arranged beautiful flowers for weddings and other occasions for her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 62 years, Duaine Slusser. Joan is survived by her beloved family, sisters-in-law's, Barbara Kreuz, Donna Oswald, and June Slusser; brother-in-law, Jerry Slusser; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Per Joan's wishes cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at a later date. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 16, 2019