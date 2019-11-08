|
|
Joan Elizabeth Lawrence
age 90 passed away on Nov. 4, 2019 at Meadow Winds Health Care Center following a lengthy illness. She was born on Jan. 3, 1929 to the late Walter and Margaret (Slinger) Getz in Massillon, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Deane Lawrence. Joan is survived by daughter, Pam Cole and son, Chuck (Francine) Lawrence; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Epworth United Methodist Church, 3061 Lincoln Way W., Massillon, Ohio.
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Nov. 8, 2019