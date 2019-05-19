Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN GUINTHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN ELLEN GUINTHER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOAN ELLEN GUINTHER Obituary
Joan Ellen

Guinther

Joan E. Guinther, daughter of John and Mary Jane Lab, age 77, passed away May 3, 2019 after a splenectomy. She was born in Canton, OH January 7, 1942. After retiring as a pharmacy technician, she enjoyed bowling, managing apartments and fixing things around the home. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Lab.

She is survived by her three children: her daughter, Linda Sue Lewis; son, Christopher Dean and Ginger Guinther; and three grandchildren: Garrett Guinther, Grant Guinther, Griffin Guinther; and son, Jonathan Cory and Valerie Guinther; and grandson, Cameron Cory Guinther. She also preceded her five siblings: Judy McClain, John Lab, Jeri Eckman, Joe Lab; and sister, Jane Lab.

No funeral service was planned at her request. A private service was held at her home for family and friends Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Published in The Repository on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.