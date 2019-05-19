|
Joan Ellen
Guinther
Joan E. Guinther, daughter of John and Mary Jane Lab, age 77, passed away May 3, 2019 after a splenectomy. She was born in Canton, OH January 7, 1942. After retiring as a pharmacy technician, she enjoyed bowling, managing apartments and fixing things around the home. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Lab.
She is survived by her three children: her daughter, Linda Sue Lewis; son, Christopher Dean and Ginger Guinther; and three grandchildren: Garrett Guinther, Grant Guinther, Griffin Guinther; and son, Jonathan Cory and Valerie Guinther; and grandson, Cameron Cory Guinther. She also preceded her five siblings: Judy McClain, John Lab, Jeri Eckman, Joe Lab; and sister, Jane Lab.
No funeral service was planned at her request. A private service was held at her home for family and friends Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Published in The Repository on May 19, 2019