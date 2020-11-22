Joan F.
(Slayman)
DeGeorgia
Age 83 of Canton, passed away Wednesday. Born in Canton to the late John and Esther Slayman, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond A. "Sid" DeGeorgia. Joan was a graduate of Louisville High School. She was an avid gardener.
Joan is survived by her son, Brian (Diane) Lambrou; grandson,Kenneth R. O'Rell; loving niece and friend Diane (Jerry) Rodak.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with services to follow at 11 with Pastor Jeff Sanders officiating. Interment will be in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com