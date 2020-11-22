1/
Joan F. (Slayman) DeGeorgia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan F.

(Slayman)

DeGeorgia

Age 83 of Canton, passed away Wednesday. Born in Canton to the late John and Esther Slayman, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond A. "Sid" DeGeorgia. Joan was a graduate of Louisville High School. She was an avid gardener.

Joan is survived by her son, Brian (Diane) Lambrou; grandson,Kenneth R. O'Rell; loving niece and friend Diane (Jerry) Rodak.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with services to follow at 11 with Pastor Jeff Sanders officiating. Interment will be in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rossi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Service
11:00 AM
Rossi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rossi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved