Joan F. Kocher
Age 65, of Canton, Ohio went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home with her family by her side after a determined fight with pancreatic cancer. She was born November 9, 1954 to Lawrence and Frances (Hale) Edmondson in Canton. She spent her career in education as a teacher for Canton City Schools, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Beginning Years Preschool and Tiny Tots Preschool. Joan was a dedicated member of Grace United Methodist Church in North Canton and loved her family, especially her grandchildren and spending time boating with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, David Kocher; children Drew, Jordan, Cory (Liz), and Kyle Kocher; grandchildren, Oliver and Keegan; sisters, Judy (Chuck) Kraus and Lori (Scott) Warburton.
A public celebration of her life will be held at Grace United Methodist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions in Joan's name can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 1720 Schneider St, NW, North Canton, OH 44720. Please sign the online guestbook at
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold - Canton
330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020