Joan F. Kocher
Joan F. Kocher

The family of Joan F. Kocher, who passed away on April 3, 2020 would like to announce public visitation with their family at Grace United Methodist Church, located at 1720 Schneider St. N.W., North Canton, OH 44721, Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:30 PM. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will begin at 3:30 PM at the church with Pastor Jared Williams officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required for those in attendance and the service will be live streamed at the Arnold Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Arnold - Canton

330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
