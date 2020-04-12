|
Joan F. Wardle
Age 85, of Louisville, passed away Thursday April 9, 2020 in St. Joseph Care Center. She was born October 14, 1934 in St. Mary's, Kansas to the late Clarence and Lucille (Rezac) Brunin. Joan retired from Timken Mercy Hospital where she worked as a nurse in the Labor and Delivery Department for 44 years. She was a member of St. Mary's/St. Benedict Catholic Parish where she was active with the Rosary/Alter society, the choir, lady's prayer group and served as a Sunday school teacher. She was a member of the Osnaburg Historical Society, Foltz Community Center, Mapleton Gun Club and St. Francis Nurses Alumni. Joan enjoyed participating in numerous bowling leagues and card clubs.
She is preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Bonnie Brunin; one sister, Mary Brunin. She is survived by her husband, Dale L. Wardle to whom she was married 62 years; five children, James Wardle, Robert (Jiny) Wardle, Michael (Linda) Wardle, Kathryn (Vincent) Davala and Mark (Marcy) Wardle; eight grandchildren who were the joy of her life, Nicholas (fiancé, Sara) Wardle, Lindsay Wardle (Kenith) Hamric, Brandon, Madelyn, Mallory, Michael and Matthew Wardle, Emily Davala; sister-in-law, Patricia Wardle. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Care Center and Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful care.
A private family service will be in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Entombment in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. A celebration of Joan's life will be at a future time when the current restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Care Center, St. Benedict Catholic Church or Crossroads Hospice. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020