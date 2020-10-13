1/1
Joan (Mickey) Filicky
1930 - 2020
Joan (Mickey) Filicky

It is with deep sadness and much love that the family of Joan (Mickey) Filicky announces her passing on October 10, 2020. She was born on January 26, 1930, to Isabel and Joseph McArdle of Canal Fulton, one of six children, and graduated from Canal Fulton High School.

She is preceded in death by loving husband, Thomas; beloved daughter, Susan; and precious nephew, Stephen. She married Thomas Filicky, the love of her life, in 1950. Theirs was a love story for the ages. The greatest joy Tom and Mickey shared was raising their children: Susan (deceased). Mary (Dean) Walther of Jackson Township, David (Elaine) Filicky of Jackson Township, Mark (Kathy) Filicky of North Canton, Laurie (Robert) Wolfe of Sarasota, FL., Marilyn (Dr. Stephen) Fenstemaker of Jackson Township and Brad (Jenny) Filicky of Rutherford, NJ. Mickey especially loved her role as MiMi to her treasured grandchildren: Dean (Laura) Walther, of Westerville, Whitney (Doug) Martin of Newcastle Australia, Jennie (Aaron) Hull of Chicago, IL., Michael (Laura) Filicky of Canal Fulton, Kristin (Adam) Quisno of Uniontown, Katie (Carter) Butland of Columbus, Kara Filicky of North Canton, Dave (Nora) Wolfe of Clinton Corners, NY., Eric (Paula) Wolfe of Cortlandt Manor, NY., Morgan (Kent) Chaney of North Canton and Evan Fenstemaker of Waynesville, MO., as well as great-grandchildren: Austin, Cameron, Jade, Wesley, Eleanor, Evelyn, Orion and Kenley. Mickey is also survived by her sister, Bonnie Maurer of Canton. Mickey took great pride in her green thumb abilities, growing beautiful impatiens in the front yard of her home. The abundant flowers were the talk of the town year after year. Very devoted to the youth of Canal Fulton, Mickey served as cheerleading advisor for the town's PeeWee Football program for several years. Those who knew her remember her savvy fashion sense. She put this talent to use working at famed Canton department store Stern & Mann's.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday October 14, 2020 11 a.m., at SS. Philip and James Catholic Church in Canal Fulton, followed by a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers Mickey's family is asking that her memory be honored by donating to House of Loreto, 2812 Harvard Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44709. To leave a condolence for the family please visit: www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
