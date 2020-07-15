Joan Florence (Schladen) Werren
beloved wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother, age 84, died peacefully with family at her side at The House of Loreto on Monday, July 13, 2020. Joan lived a vibrant life sharing her kindness, humor, and easy-going nature with everyone she met. Born April 18, 1936 in Youngstown, she graduated from Girard High School in 1954 and St Lukes School of Nursing earning her RN in 1957. Survived by her husband, John R. Werren; their three children, Richard (Julie) and Curt (Stephanie) of Canton, Kim (John) Baumann of Murfreesboro, Tenn; and five grandchildren who were the joy of her life, John Tyler Baumann, Lauren (Mark) Jones, Jack, Grace, and Hannah Werren.
She enjoyed any adventure with her family that included rollercoasters, water and the beach. Joan worked as an industrial nurse for Jones and Laughlin, Bliss, and Goodwill Industries where she was ultimately selected as Interim Executive Director. Later, she returned to school to pursue her Bachelor of Fine Arts and subsequently earned a Master of Arts from Kent State University. An avid knitter, reader, and volunteer, she was the first volunteer nurse for the Well-Baby Clinic. She was active in her church communities, St Mark's Episcopal, OH and St. Martin, FL. Joan was a member of the Junior League, Women's Club and Women's Board at Aultman Hospital. She is a former member of Congress Lake Country Club where she enjoyed golf, and was President of the Women's Golf Association at Palm Air Country Club, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothy (Bergman) Schladen and her brother, Frederic Schladen. The family thanks the Sisters and staff of the House of Loreto and the staff of Windsor Medical for their compassionate and loving care.
Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Eaton Cemetery. Memorial donations can be sent to The House of Loreto https://www.sempercaritas.org/donations/
