Joan Guardado Together Again
Passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, due to complications from a fall. She was born on June 13, 1930 in Keighly, England. In 1957, she met the love of her life, Richard Guardado, while he was stationed in the Air Force in Ruislip, England. They married in 1958 and had two children. In 1962 they returned to his hometown, Canton, Ohio, where they were blessed with a third child., She became a US citizen in 1964 and immediately got her license to drive and promptly got a part-time job at Topps. She worked there for three years until the store closed. Shortly thereafter she secured a full-time position at Hammonds Lumber yard. Her final job was working with the young people at Arrow Head Country Club.
In 1999, she lost the love her life after 41 years of marriage. She is also predeceased by parents, William and Mary Cox; brother, Billy Cox; sister, Ann Cartwright; and a niece, all of England. She is survived by four nieces in England; a niece & three nephews; her three beloved children, JoAnn, with whom she resided, Michael (Martha) and Paul (Lisa); two grandchildren, Chelsea and Mitchell; and two great grandchildren. While living with her daughter she had the opportunity to return to England, cruise the Atlantic and frequent many casinos.
Calling Hours will be Thursday at Rossi Family Funeral Home 730 30th Street NW, Canton, OH 44709 from 3-5 p.m. with a Service to follow at 5:00 p.m. with Kenneth R, Kehrer officiating.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 19, 2019