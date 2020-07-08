1/1
Joan (Pope) Halter
1936 - 2020
Joan (Pope) Halter

Together Again

Age 84, of Louisville, passed away on Friday morning July 3, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio June 23, 1936 to Benjamin and Helen Pope and moved to Canton at age 5. She was a 1954 graduate of McKinley High School and played in the band. She graduated from Kent State in 1960. Joan was a primary grade teacher in Canton City Schools for 30 years.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard (Dick) Halter Sr. in March 2017; brother, Joseph Pope; and Godson Charles Gelal Jr. She is survived by her son, David (Amy) Halter of Dover; her beloved sisters, Mary Louise Gelal of Jacksonville Beach, Fla. and Cynthia Crowell of Kalamazoo, Mich.; her grandchildren, Lindsay Halter, Celina Halter, Cierra Halter, Pierce and Grant Smith; her special nieces, Kim (Lonnie) Moran, Vicky (Brett) Dodds, Tracy (Dave) Free; great-nephew, Matthew Moran; great-nieces, Taylor Moran, Josie Dodds and Halie Dodds.

Joan was a member of Little Flower Parish since 1959. A Funeral Mass will be Monday July 13th at 11 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church with Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk celebrant. Final resting place is Henry Warstler Cemetery.

Arnold 330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
