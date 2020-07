Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joan's life story with friends and family

Share Joan's life story with friends and family





Halter



A Funeral Mass will be Monday July 13th at 11 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church with Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk celebrant. Final resting place is Henry Warstler Cemetery.



Arnold 330-456-7291



www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Joan (Pope)HalterA Funeral Mass will be Monday July 13th at 11 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church with Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk celebrant. Final resting place is Henry Warstler Cemetery.Arnold 330-456-7291

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store