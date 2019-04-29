The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Burial
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church Cemetery of North Lawrence
North Lawrence, OH
Joan Hartman


1926 - 2019
Joan Hartman Obituary
"Together Again"

Joan Hartman

age 92 of Massillon, passed away on April 18, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on Dec. 4, 1926; a daughter to the late Joseph and Freda Plummer. She is survived by her three children, Bobby, Linda, and Tom; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Burial will take place on May 1st at 11 a.m. in the United Methodist Church Cemetery of North Lawrence. Messages of Support and Condolences may be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

& Crematory

330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Apr. 29, 2019
