Joan I. Newkirk



90, of Lakeland, Fla., passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio on Dec. 27, 1929 and has resided in Lakeland, Fla., since 1983. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William H. Newkirk in 2009; and her granddaughter, Kristin Harris-Botha in 2018. She is survived by four children, David (Kathy) Newkirk, Darlene (Kirk) Schuring, Candace (Sam) Bellino and William (Martha) Newkirk. She has five grandchildren, Jennifer (Tyler) Giles, Tasha (Luke) Dunaway, Derrick (Allison) Schuring, Kristin Schuring and Cue Harris. She has seven great-grandchildren, Dakota Dunaway, Preston Young, Parker Schuring, Quinn Schuring, Owen Schuring, Everett Schuring and Lucy Schuring.



In honoring Joan's wishes, she will be cremated and a private ceremony will be held with family and friends at a later date. She will be buried at Bushnell National Cemetery with her husband. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland, Fla.



As long as we live, as long as we breathe with every beat of our heart, you will not be forgotten, this we promise you.



