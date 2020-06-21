JOAN JUSTINE (SERRA) VENDER
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Justine (Serra) Vender

On June 15, 2020, Joan Justine (Serra) Vender passed peacefully surrounded by her family. Joan was born in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 1934 to the late Joseph and Sabina Serra. She attended Timken High School and in her senior yearbook she was described as "Stylish smiling, Joan; she dressed from Vogue". Graduating in 1953, she went on to experience many different trades such as floral design and bookkeeping. Eventually attending Ursuline College, studying Nutrition. She utilized her dietary knowledge within the Louisville School System as a Dietician for many years. Then, Joan moved on to bookkeeping at Portage Electric in Canton. After spending a few years in Ramrod Key, Florida, she returned to Ohio and bought the Village Inn Restaurant. She so enjoyed all the friendships she gained through her wonderful patrons. Joan was a fun-loving and generous woman. She was a member of the Atwood Yacht Club, serving as Treasurer for a term and always assisted with the Atwood golf tournaments. She loved cruising around the lake on her pontoon and playing with her constant companion, Serra (her Shar-Pei). We will miss her quick wit and infectious smile.

In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her husband, John; brother, Jacque; sister, Marie; granddaughter, Justine; grandsons, Kyle and Zachary, daughter-in-law, Marian. She leaves behind her children: Scott Welsh (Michele Maggiore-Dimos), Michele Alessandrini (Brad Stimer), Tracy (Denny) Lisk and Jackie Calloway (Brian Burkhart) Also, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the Community Hospice House (Truman House) in New Philadelphia for going above and beyond in the compassionate care of Joan.

Joan's Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to her there." In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved