Joan Justine (Serra) Vender



On June 15, 2020, Joan Justine (Serra) Vender passed peacefully surrounded by her family. Joan was born in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 1934 to the late Joseph and Sabina Serra. She attended Timken High School and in her senior yearbook she was described as "Stylish smiling, Joan; she dressed from Vogue". Graduating in 1953, she went on to experience many different trades such as floral design and bookkeeping. Eventually attending Ursuline College, studying Nutrition. She utilized her dietary knowledge within the Louisville School System as a Dietician for many years. Then, Joan moved on to bookkeeping at Portage Electric in Canton. After spending a few years in Ramrod Key, Florida, she returned to Ohio and bought the Village Inn Restaurant. She so enjoyed all the friendships she gained through her wonderful patrons. Joan was a fun-loving and generous woman. She was a member of the Atwood Yacht Club, serving as Treasurer for a term and always assisted with the Atwood golf tournaments. She loved cruising around the lake on her pontoon and playing with her constant companion, Serra (her Shar-Pei). We will miss her quick wit and infectious smile.



In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her husband, John; brother, Jacque; sister, Marie; granddaughter, Justine; grandsons, Kyle and Zachary, daughter-in-law, Marian. She leaves behind her children: Scott Welsh (Michele Maggiore-Dimos), Michele Alessandrini (Brad Stimer), Tracy (Denny) Lisk and Jackie Calloway (Brian Burkhart) Also, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the Community Hospice House (Truman House) in New Philadelphia for going above and beyond in the compassionate care of Joan.



Joan's Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to her there." In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



