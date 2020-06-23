Joan Kinsey
89, of Canton, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Aultman Hospital. She was born in Allen County, Ind., on June 10, 1931 to the late John and Grace Larimore. Joan was employed as a nurses aide with Carroll Health Care for 10 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Kinsey; brothers, John and Charles Larimore; sisters, Betty Koehler, Helen Dowling and Barbara Houghton and a great-granddaughter, Jennifer Kinsey. She leaves her daughter, Karen (David) Doyle; sons, Daniel (Linda) Kinsey and Michael Kinsey; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her sister, Melanie Teters and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at The Inn at Belden Village for their care and compassion.
Funeral services will be Friday at 3 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Inn at Belden Village, 3927 38th St. NW Canton, OH 44718. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
89, of Canton, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Aultman Hospital. She was born in Allen County, Ind., on June 10, 1931 to the late John and Grace Larimore. Joan was employed as a nurses aide with Carroll Health Care for 10 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Kinsey; brothers, John and Charles Larimore; sisters, Betty Koehler, Helen Dowling and Barbara Houghton and a great-granddaughter, Jennifer Kinsey. She leaves her daughter, Karen (David) Doyle; sons, Daniel (Linda) Kinsey and Michael Kinsey; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her sister, Melanie Teters and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at The Inn at Belden Village for their care and compassion.
Funeral services will be Friday at 3 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Inn at Belden Village, 3927 38th St. NW Canton, OH 44718. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 23, 2020.