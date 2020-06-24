Joan Kinsey
Joan Kinsey

Funeral services will be Friday at 3 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Inn at Belden Village, 3927 38th St. NW Canton, OH 44718. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jun. 24, 2020.
