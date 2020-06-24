Joan Kinsey

Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Joan's life story with friends and family

Share Joan's life story with friends and family





Funeral services will be Friday at 3 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Inn at Belden Village, 3927 38th St. NW Canton, OH 44718. Please visit



Reed, 330-477-6721

Joan KinseyFuneral services will be Friday at 3 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Inn at Belden Village, 3927 38th St. NW Canton, OH 44718. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store