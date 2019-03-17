|
Joan L. Blubaugh "Together Again"
age 77, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born Jan. 25, 1942 in Orrville, Ohio to the late Lawrence and Grace Honnold, Sr. She attended Faith Family Church.
Joan was also preceded in death by her husband, David H. Blubaugh, in 2007 and her brother, Larry Honnold, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Jim) Pierce; son, David Blubaugh; grandson, Jordan Blubaugh and a brother, Tom (Pam) Honnold.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Jack Pancher officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. Joan will be laid to rest beside her husband in Sunset Hills Burial Park, Canton, OH. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019