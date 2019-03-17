Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Joan L. Blubaugh Obituary
Joan L. Blubaugh "Together Again"

age 77, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born Jan. 25, 1942 in Orrville, Ohio to the late Lawrence and Grace Honnold, Sr. She attended Faith Family Church.

Joan was also preceded in death by her husband, David H. Blubaugh, in 2007 and her brother, Larry Honnold, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Jim) Pierce; son, David Blubaugh; grandson, Jordan Blubaugh and a brother, Tom (Pam) Honnold.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Jack Pancher officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. Joan will be laid to rest beside her husband in Sunset Hills Burial Park, Canton, OH. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019
