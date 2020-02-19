|
Joan L. Rupert
age 91, of Canton died February 16, 2020. Born in Brightwood, Ohio to the late Clyde and Treva Mulheim, Joan lived most of her life in Canton and was a 1946 graduate of Timken Vocational High School. She was employed for over fifty years at Citizens Savings and Loan/First Merit Bank. Joan was a 70-year member of the Canton Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Preceptor Delta Beta Chapter. As a member of Trinity United Church of Christ since 1946, she served as an elder and belonged to Trinity Circle and the Welcome In Sunday School Class.
Joan enjoyed 25 years of marriage with the late Donald Rupert until his passing in 1978, and she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Gene Frey. She is survived by her brother, Donald (Barbara) Mulheim of Richville and many nieces and nephews. Joan is survived by four daughters, Jennifer (Timothy) Rowles of Canton, Kay Rupert of Canton, Paula (Timothy) Tolin of Magnolia, and Janet (Gene) DiMaria of Canton; grandchildren Nathanael Rowles of Akron, Andrew (Julianne) Rowles of Canton, Sean Rupert of Canton, Tammy Rupert of Louisville, Jacob (Krystal) Tolin of Canton, Kathleen (Jordan) Coates of North Carolina, Maggie Tolin of Hartville, Geno (Laura) DiMaria of Illinois, Dominic DiMaria of New York, Anthony DiMaria of Arizona, Ezekiel DiMaria of South Carolina, John DiMaria of Canton; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Sunday, February 23 at 4:00 pm at Trinity United Church of Christ, 3909 Blackburn Rd. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718. Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ for the Samaritan Fund or Seatcovers for Kids. She will lovingly be remembered for her generosity and kindness to all.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 19, 2020