1/1
Joan M. Fawver
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. Fawver

Of Canton, Ohio passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1933 in Logan, Ohio to Julia (Ryan) Ross. She loved her family more than anything. Joan spent her life caring for others throughout her career at Aultman Hospital from the 1970s-2000s and continued on as a volunteer until 2016. She loved to sew and spent countless hours in her sewing room. Family was her priority. She never met a stranger. She was loved by all!

She is preceded in death by her husband, George Fawver Sr.; sons, Charles and Richard Rex and grandson, Robert W. Rex. She is survived by her children, Robert Rex (Lori), George Fawver Jr. (Karen), Joan Yellen (Mark), Ramona Fawver (Michael), Timothy Fawver (Carol), and Michelle Grooms; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710. A private celebration of Joan's life will be held on Tuesday with burial to follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved