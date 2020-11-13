Joan M. Fawver
Of Canton, Ohio passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1933 in Logan, Ohio to Julia (Ryan) Ross. She loved her family more than anything. Joan spent her life caring for others throughout her career at Aultman Hospital from the 1970s-2000s and continued on as a volunteer until 2016. She loved to sew and spent countless hours in her sewing room. Family was her priority. She never met a stranger. She was loved by all!
She is preceded in death by her husband, George Fawver Sr.; sons, Charles and Richard Rex and grandson, Robert W. Rex. She is survived by her children, Robert Rex (Lori), George Fawver Jr. (Karen), Joan Yellen (Mark), Ramona Fawver (Michael), Timothy Fawver (Carol), and Michelle Grooms; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710. A private celebration of Joan's life will be held on Tuesday with burial to follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
