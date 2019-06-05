The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pauls Catholic Church
241 S. Main St.
North Canton, OH
75, formerly of Canton, passed away on May 29, 2019. She was born in Massillon on January 28, 1944, to the late Paul and Annabell (Pratt) Simon. Joan was a 1962 graduate of Canton Central Catholic and member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in North Canton. In her spare time, she loved spending time with her dog, Roxie, taking cruises with her husband Tom, cross-stitching, collecting bears, baskets and dolls.

Joan was a dedicated wife who loved her family. She will be missed by her son, John and Jennifer Scharver; grandchildren: Ethan and Addison; brother, Tim and Eileen Simon; sisters-in-law, Claudia Simon and Judy DeMask; brothers-in-law, Larry and Vivan Scharver and Richard and Derra Scharver. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Thomas Scharver; and her brothers John Simon and Jerry Simon.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, June 8th., at 10 a.m. at St. Pauls Catholic Church, 241 S. Main St., North Canton, OH 44720. Final resting place will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Villa, 701 Crest Street, Carrollton, Ohio 44615;

330-627-9789; www.stjohnsvilla.net.

Published in The Repository on June 5, 2019
