Joan Mary Leslie
"Together Again"
87, of Louisville, Ohio passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of our Lord, on March 18, 2019. As the birds sang outside her window, our Lord and Savior took her Home to begin her Heavenly life. Joan was born in Louisville on January 3, 1932. She graduated from Louisville High school after attending Sacred Heart of Mary and Mount Marie Academy. Joan was married to George Robert "Bob" Leslie on June 17, 1950. They were married 52 wonderful years. Joan worked as a preschool teacher for Play-and-Learn Playschool for more than 20 years. She enjoyed traveling/RVing, watching sports, playing cards, spending time with her grandkids, and baking cookies. Joan remained in her home for 61 years cherishing many gatherings around the pool with her large family and extended family. She is an avid Indians, Ohio State Buckeye, Fighting Irish, and Browns fan. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church where she once helped with the childcare program, CCD, and later in life with the Funeral dinners.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Blanche Monter; sister, Jane Monter; husband, Bob; sister-in-law, Irene Monter; son-in-law, John Barnhouse, and grandson, Michael Sorenson Joan is survived by her brother; Tom Monter; children, Peggy (Jim) Sorenson, Nancy (George) Green, Jim Leslie, Susan (Dean) Smith, Marianne (Bill) Black, John Leslie, Jane (Scott) Snyder and Joanne Barnhouse; 16 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A Mass celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Louis Catholic Church with Father Robert Miller and Father Tom Bishop officiating. Joan's family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Friday March 22nd, 2019 at the Paquelet – Falk Funeral Home, 303 South Chapel Street, Louisville, Ohio 44641. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to jdrf.org, autismspeaks.org, or support the Velosano family fundraising team of Say Bye-ke to Cancer at give.ccf.org. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
