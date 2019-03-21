Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN LESLIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN MARY LESLIE


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOAN MARY LESLIE Obituary
Joan Mary Leslie

"Together Again"

87, of Louisville, Ohio passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of our Lord, on March 18, 2019. As the birds sang outside her window, our Lord and Savior took her Home to begin her Heavenly life. Joan was born in Louisville on January 3, 1932. She graduated from Louisville High school after attending Sacred Heart of Mary and Mount Marie Academy. Joan was married to George Robert "Bob" Leslie on June 17, 1950. They were married 52 wonderful years. Joan worked as a preschool teacher for Play-and-Learn Playschool for more than 20 years. She enjoyed traveling/RVing, watching sports, playing cards, spending time with her grandkids, and baking cookies. Joan remained in her home for 61 years cherishing many gatherings around the pool with her large family and extended family. She is an avid Indians, Ohio State Buckeye, Fighting Irish, and Browns fan. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church where she once helped with the childcare program, CCD, and later in life with the Funeral dinners.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Blanche Monter; sister, Jane Monter; husband, Bob; sister-in-law, Irene Monter; son-in-law, John Barnhouse, and grandson, Michael Sorenson Joan is survived by her brother; Tom Monter; children, Peggy (Jim) Sorenson, Nancy (George) Green, Jim Leslie, Susan (Dean) Smith, Marianne (Bill) Black, John Leslie, Jane (Scott) Snyder and Joanne Barnhouse; 16 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

A Mass celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Louis Catholic Church with Father Robert Miller and Father Tom Bishop officiating. Joan's family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Friday March 22nd, 2019 at the Paquelet – Falk Funeral Home, 303 South Chapel Street, Louisville, Ohio 44641. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to jdrf.org, autismspeaks.org, or support the Velosano family fundraising team of Say Bye-ke to Cancer at give.ccf.org. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now