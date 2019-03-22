Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN LESLIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN MARY LESLIE

Obituary Flowers

JOAN MARY LESLIE Obituary
Joan Mary Leslie

A Mass celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Louis Catholic Church with Father Robert Miller and Father Tom Bishop officiating. Joan's family will receive friends from 5-7 pm (TONIGHT) Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Paquelet – Falk Funeral Home, 303 South Chapel Street, Louisville, Ohio 44641. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to jdrf.org, autismspeaks.org, or support the Velosano family fundraising team of Say Bye-ke to Cancer at give.ccf.org. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families

Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.