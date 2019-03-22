|
|
|
Joan Mary Leslie
A Mass celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Louis Catholic Church with Father Robert Miller and Father Tom Bishop officiating. Joan's family will receive friends from 5-7 pm (TONIGHT) Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Paquelet – Falk Funeral Home, 303 South Chapel Street, Louisville, Ohio 44641. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to jdrf.org, autismspeaks.org, or support the Velosano family fundraising team of Say Bye-ke to Cancer at give.ccf.org. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2019
