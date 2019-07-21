|
Joan Mongiardo
After a six-year struggle with Alzheimer's disease, Joan's spirit peacefully left her earthly body with children at her side on June 19, 2019, just shy of her 91st birthday. Joan faced her illness with dignity and resilience to the end.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Appreciation goes to staffs of Chapel Hill Community, Sanctuary Grande Danbury, Ohio Living Hospice, and briefly, The Pines Healthcare Center, who loved and gently cared for Joan over the past four and a half years. Joan impacted many lives with a pure heart and positive influence, and will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Carrie Mauch; and her husband of nearly 50 years, James F. Mongiardo in 2003, as well as brother Walter Mauch, sister Carrie Louise Zarzana, and infant grandson Kevin Mongiardo; Joan is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, several cousins, brother Richard E. Mauch (Patti); three children: Teresa Houston (Merle Smith), James J. Mongiardo (Diane), Marianne Bush; four Mongiardo grandchildren: Jim (Emily), Mike, Brian (Gail), Lisa; great-granddaughters Taylor, Lucy and Monica; and great-great granddaughter Luna.
Joan excelled at many things, first and foremost as a mother, grandmother and daughter who cared deeply and offered enduring love, encouragement, energy and support to her entire family consistently throughout their lives, with the same 110% effort she gave to everything she tried. Lifelong she strove for truth and worked tirelessly to promote understanding in human relationships. She was the consummate communicator and listener, and prolific letter-writer who tied the family together on all sides including relatives across America and Germany. By example, she taught her family the importance of hard work, to express themselves fully, and shared with them her love of music, flowers and bowling. Her home was always welcoming and full of wonderfully-cooked meals and desserts baked from scratch. One could drop by any time and she'd be overjoyed to see you even when covered with dirt from cultivating her many flower beds. Known for her pluck, determination and practical nature, Joan was a devoted neighbor to young and old, friend and confidante who gave generously of her time, talent and resources. She never lost her competitive spirit, nor her innocent curiosity, wonder and marvel for the amazing technologies and mysteries of this world.
Joan graduated valedictorian of Navarre H.S. class of 1945, where she was cheerleader and aced all scholastic and homemaking subjects. She struck out to Canton at age 16 where she finished Canton Actual Business College as a crack stenographer-typist, then worked eight years as legal secretary for attorneys Nebel- Shifman-Anderson; and Judge Quinn. She privately studied voice and performed operetta with Canton Civic Opera, as well as pursued her other avocation - bowling, where she met future husband, Jim, before their wedding in 1953. A top-notch bowler for 60+ years, Officer, Secretary-statistician for countless leagues, dedicated team captain and Board Member, Joan was honored by the Canton Women's Bowling Assn. (CWBA) for her expertise and decades of service with induction into their Hall of Fame in 1988. She regularly sang the National Anthem at the start of each year's city tournament, and was known for her weekly newsletters extolling the accomplishments of all bowlers in the leagues she sustained.
The family invites you to share remembrances as we celebrate Joan's life on Sat. July 27, 2019, 2 p.m. Visitation,
3 p.m. Memorial at Christ Presbyterian Church Hall, 530 Tuscarawas St. West, Canton 44702.
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 21, 2019