Joan S. Frank
age 77, of Canton went to be with the LORD on August 28, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born in Massillon on January 23, 1942; a daughter to the late Russell and Agnes Aman. She was a devoted member at Queen of Heaven Church of Green. During her working years, she was an LPN in the healthcare industry. She devoted her life to her children and grandchildren.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, husband Thomas E. Frank, and siblings Ronald Aman, Mary Lou Rohr, Dave Aman, and Susan Aman. She is survived by four children Thomas J. Frank, Tamera Croley, Timothy Frank, and Troy Frank; 10 grandchildren; siblings Larry Aman and Betty Ann Aman.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Calling hours will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday also in the funeral home. Final resting place will be at Brookfield Cemetery.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Aug. 31, 2019