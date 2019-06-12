Home

JOAN S. "JOANNE" WILLIAMS


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOAN S. "JOANNE" WILLIAMS Obituary
Joan S. "Joanne" Williams

93, of North Canton, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, June 8, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, November 12, 1925, a daughter to the late Carolton and Mary (Miller) Shaffer, Joan received her undergraduate degree from Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia. The untimely death of her husband left Joan with a young family of six to care for and support, so she returned to the classroom as a substitute teacher in the Jackson Local Schools. Later she became the librarian of the former Massillon City Hospital School of Nursing. For the past fifty years she had been a faithful and active member of Central Presbyterian Church in Massillon, dividing her time and energy between service to her church community and civic-minded, volunteer initiatives that included Spring Hill Historic Home and the gift shop of the former Affinity Hospital.

A devoted and much loved mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, Joan is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Stanley Williams, Jr., sister, Betty Shaffer Stettler and brother and sister-in-law, Carrollton and Edith Shaffer. She is survived by her children, Scott (Christine) Williams, of Canton, Susan (Douglas) Selwyn, of Houston, Texas, Jan Williams, of North Canton – with whom she resided, James S. Williams III (and Renee Britton), of North Canton, Mary Williams, of St. Louis, Missouri and Mark (Carolyn) Williams, of Berea, Ohio. There are also 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; her sister, Judith Lee (Robert) Sweeney, of Canton; sister-in-law, Mrs. Susan Williams Gessner, of Massillon and 11 nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Central Presbyterian Church in Massillon. Pastor Larry Lalama will officiate and burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 10-11:00 Friday morning in the church. They have also suggested memorial contributions in Joan's name to advance the mission and ministry of Central Presbyterian Church.









Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019
