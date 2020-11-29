Joan Theresa (Wick) Kelleyage 88, went to rest in Heaven on Tuesday, surrounded by the type of love that she so generously gave to everyone she met. Her eight children are certain that she will arrive in heaven, dressed to the nines, to be reunited with her husband, Warren Paul Kelley, sister, Sr. Marie Ralph, SJ and brother, Jack Wick, and will instantly make everyone she meets feel special. That was her gift. She was a woman of strong faith, attending church every day, whether it was the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist or St. Peter's Catholic Church.Joan was born on October 3rd - the day of the trendsetter - in Midland, Pa. And trendsetter is what she was. Joan had an idyllic childhood and is survived by her twin brother, James (Joann) Wick of Loveland, Colo., and Ralph (Pat) Wick of Philadelphia, Pa., and sister-in-law and best childhood friend, Rita Wick of Sewickley, Pa. As a young woman, she was the only female employee at Coppers Chemical. Always stylish, she used her paycheck to buy the next new outfit she had already picked out. Perhaps she learned from her father, Ralph Wick Sr., the owner of a men's clothing store.She and Warren began their life building a large family in Beaver, Pa., but had lived in the Canton most of their lives. She was a devoted wife and mother. Each one of her eight children is convinced that they were her favorite. She made each one of her children feel like they were the most special person in the world, because, to her, each was. She will be desperately missed by her seven daughters and one son, Mary Beth Lester of Los Angeles, Calif., Kathleen (Stelio) Flamos of Canton, who were her go-to's whenever she needed anything, Patrick (Antoinette) Kelley of Canton, who both so lovingly cared for her in her final months, Colleen (Chris) Hullinger of Georgetown, Texas, Margaret (Kregg) Himes of Stow; Hon. Susie (Dan) Lee of Las Vegas, Nev., Ann (Chris) Wood of Charleston, S.C., and Maureen (Marty) Wiseheart of Pacific City, Ore.Our family is forever appreciative of the great care both she and our father, Warren, received at St. Joseph's Senior Living. She moved to the Alsatian to be near him, and spent her last years of her life there, where she enjoyed playing cards, being stylish (with earrings to match), and roaming the halls, as usual making everyone she met feel good. If there was a mayor of the Alsatian, we are sure it was her. Everyone loved Joan.Joan knew how to throw a party, and loved being surrounded by her children and 23 grandchildren and nine (soon to be 10) great-grandchildren. She kept a spotless house, could stretch a dollar like nobody's business, taught kindness, pushed her children to be independent, and knew how to work like no one else. Every day, when her children would come home, she'd ask "Did anyone tell you how good you looked?" And when the answer was "No," she'd immediately respond "Well, they are just jealous." Her children and grandchildren will miss her sand tarts, nut rolls, soft boiled eggs, but most of all they will miss playing euchre at the kitchen table, even though we all knew she cheated. Always one to want to get a laugh, it was the random acts of silliness that will keep Irish eyes a'smilin'. We are sure she is in heaven with a big glass of Bailey's, wishing we were having a big party.Services were private with burial in Saint Peter Cemetery, next to her love, Warren. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph's Senior Living 2308 Reno Drive, Louisville, OH 44641. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)