Joanne Weisel Gibbs
93, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 and a half years, Junior Weisel, parents, John and Martha Seifert, siblings, John Seifert, Jr., Lois Royer, Shirley Breit, Donald Seifert, and Kenneth Seifert.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Lewis Gibbs, daughters, Bonnie Weisel, Cathy (Charles) Williamson, and Martha (Donald Clark) Weisel, grandsons, Jonathan Newsome and Austin and Ryan Williamson, and five great-grandchildren.
Burial for Joanne will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Spay/Neuter Fund at AlterClinic Animal Care 2302 Fulton Rd NW, Canton, OH 44709. An online memorial can be viewed at: www.karlofh.com
Published in The Repository on Jul. 1, 2020.