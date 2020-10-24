Joann "Jodi" Clark "Together Again"
age 58 of Massillon, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born March 29, 1962, in Canton the daughter of the late B. Joseph and Jean (Colaner) Nussbaumer.
She was a Cleveland Indians fan, an avid Massillon Tiger fan, enjoyed cooking and playing bingo.
Jodi is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Chris (Gross) and Rodney Grantham; brothers and sister-in-laws, Bernie and Melany Nussbaumer, John and Becky Nussbaumer, Bob and Linda Nussbaumer, Mark and Karen Nussbaumer; brother-in-law, Perry Stein; sister-in-law, Kathlyne Nussbaumer; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Kevin Clark, sisters, Suzanne Stein and Diane Atkins, and brother David Nussbaumer.
COVID protocal will be observed and masks are required. Funeral service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:30 A.M., at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:30 A.M. Burial to follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association
, 1900 Polaris Pkwy., Suite #450, Columbus, Ohio 43240. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248