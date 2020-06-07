JoAnn Dowell
passed away peacefully at age 91, on Monday, June 1, 2020. Born in Huntington, WV, to Asa and Olrena Garland, JoAnn attended Randolph Macon Women's College and The Ohio State University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Microbiology. JoAnn and her husband, Glenn Coe Dowell, Jr., were residents of Canton, OH, where she was actively involved in the community, including serving as the President of the Canton Woman's Club. JoAnn was an avid horse lover. She was the proud owner of 6 World Champion and 7 World Grand Champion Tennessee Walking Horses. In 2019, her horse was crowned the Tennessee Walking Horse World Grand Champion, and JoAnn was awarded "Owner of the Year."
JoAnn's legacy will endure through her many scholarships, including the Randolph College JoAnn Dowell Scholarship Fund, The Walking Horse Trainer's Association Scholarship, and The Walking Horse Breeders and Exhibitors Scholarship.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Asa and Olrena; and her husband, Glenn C Dowell, Jr. MD. She is survived by her only daughter, SueAnn Dowell; and grandsons, Tyler Schott (Sarah), and Chandler Schott (Stacie), and great-granddaughter, Sylvie Schott.
A private graveside service was held for the family in North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in her memory to The Cozy Cat Cottage, 10344 Sawmill Road, Powell, OH 43065 or Crossroads Methodist Church, 120 Cleveland Ave. S.W., Canton, OH 44702. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver
330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Jun. 7, 2020.