JoAnn F. Cammarata "Together Again"
age 83 of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on November 18, 2019 at Brewster Parke, surrounded by her family and loved ones. JoAnn was born on April 6, 1936 to John (Paul) and Lois Elden. She was a graduate of Washington High School and a cook for Tuslaw Schools for many years. She never knew a stranger. She would always open her arms and her heart to anyone that entered her home. She loved her children and grandchildren very much, whom affectionately called her, Grandma Coffee Bean. She enjoyed scratching in the dirt and could grow anything. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.
She is preceded by her parents, her loving husband of 64 years, Joseph Cammarata, sister, Karen Elden, and son-in-law, Dennis Smith. She is survived by her children, Paul (Linda) Camarata, Thomas Camarata, Jodi (Dave) Ramsey, Ricci (Karen) Camarata, Toni (Rick) Roberts, Julie Camarata, and Kevin Camarata, sisters, Beverly Edwards, and Polly Dean, sister-in-law, Phyllis Define, eleven grandchildren, four great- grandchildren with one due in January, and her furry friend, Jake.
Friends and family may call on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Internment will take place at Brookfield Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Brewster Parke Angels for all the care and love they gave their mom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Hospice. Messages of comfort and condolence may be made to www.paquelet.com.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2019