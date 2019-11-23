Home

Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
JoAnn F. Cammarata


1936 - 2019
JoAnn F. Cammarata Obituary
JoAnn F.

Cammarata

Friends and family may call on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Internment will take place at Brookfield Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Brewster Parke Angels for all the care and love they gave their mom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Hospice. Messages of comfort and condolence may be made to www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet, (330)833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 23, 2019
