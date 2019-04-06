|
JoAnn Franz 1932-2019
86, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. She was born on November 22, 1932 in Malta, Ohio to the late Foster & Bernice Church. Although she spent some of her early years working for Blue Cross and later the North Canton YMCA she spent most of her working years as a devoted wife and mother to her family. JoAnn was baptized at First Christian Church of Canton and became an active member of the church including 60 years as a member of the Kum Join Us class where she played the piano each Sunday for more than 30 years.
JoAnn is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Earl E. Franz Jr.; sons, Bradley (Eva) Roshong, Tim (Kathy) Roshong, and Joe (Cindy) Franz; grandchildren, Leah (Ryan) Heeman, Sarah (Matthew) Walters, Hannah Roshong, Rebekah Roshong, Wes (Mandy) Buchanan, Lisa Boyer, Susan Franz, Lauren Franz, Andrew Franz, and Joshua Franz; great-grandchildren Riley Heeman, Addison Heeman, Amelia Walters, Ashley Buchanan, Austin Buchanan, Jenna Raderchak, Lane Boyer, Landen Boyer, Delaney Boyer; brother, Paul Church; niece, Caroline Church and many family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church of Canton (firstchristian.com/give) or Christian Children's Home of Ohio (ccho.org/give).
Visitation will be held Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW where services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Scott Rosen officiating. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
