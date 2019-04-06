Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Franz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Franz


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JoAnn Franz Obituary
JoAnn Franz 1932-2019

86, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. She was born on November 22, 1932 in Malta, Ohio to the late Foster & Bernice Church. Although she spent some of her early years working for Blue Cross and later the North Canton YMCA she spent most of her working years as a devoted wife and mother to her family. JoAnn was baptized at First Christian Church of Canton and became an active member of the church including 60 years as a member of the Kum Join Us class where she played the piano each Sunday for more than 30 years.

JoAnn is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Earl E. Franz Jr.; sons, Bradley (Eva) Roshong, Tim (Kathy) Roshong, and Joe (Cindy) Franz; grandchildren, Leah (Ryan) Heeman, Sarah (Matthew) Walters, Hannah Roshong, Rebekah Roshong, Wes (Mandy) Buchanan, Lisa Boyer, Susan Franz, Lauren Franz, Andrew Franz, and Joshua Franz; great-grandchildren Riley Heeman, Addison Heeman, Amelia Walters, Ashley Buchanan, Austin Buchanan, Jenna Raderchak, Lane Boyer, Landen Boyer, Delaney Boyer; brother, Paul Church; niece, Caroline Church and many family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church of Canton (firstchristian.com/give) or Christian Children's Home of Ohio (ccho.org/give).

Visitation will be held Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW where services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Scott Rosen officiating. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now