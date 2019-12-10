Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Shepler Country Chapel
6109 Hudson Drive SW
Navarre, OH
JoAnn Kasler
JoAnn Kasler

JoAnn Kasler


1951 - 2019
JoAnn Kasler Obituary
JoAnn Kasler

age 68 of Canton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born on April 28, 1951 in Massillon to the late William and Louise Burkett. JoAnn served as treasurer on the board for Jurisdiction Wide Tenant's Council for Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority. She also served as president of Plaza Terrace Apartments Association, where she had been a resident.

In addition to her parents, JoAnn is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Ann and Brenda. She is survived by her sons, Earl Mann, John and Ron Moore, sisters Betty and Jean, brothers Bill and Lester, and grandsons Dillon and Cameron.

A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Shepler Country Chapel (6109 Hudson Drive SW, Navarre, OH 44662) with Rev. James Symone officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 10, 2019
