Joann M. Lohr
age 88, of Hartville, passed away on Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio on July 26, 1931 to the late Francis (Carl) and Hannah (Wolrey) Humphreys and graduated from Louisville High School. Joann worked for Ohio Bell for 10 years and was the first female draftsperson prior to her marriage. She married Norman Lohr on Aug. 22, 1959 and they were married 30 years before he passed Aug. 21, 1989. She was an avid Indians Fan and a talented seamstress.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two siblings, Eugene and Carl Humphreys. She is survived by her two daughters, Jean E. (Alexa Ellis) Hitz of Arizona and Vickie Lohr of Hartville; sister, Patricia McCauley of Louisville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are Sunday 4-5 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville and a memorial service begins at 5 p.m. Sunday with Chaplain Karen Drennen officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ASPCA.
Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 19, 2019