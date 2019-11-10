Home

Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
JoAnn May Truett


1934 - 2019
JoAnn May Truett Obituary
JoAnn May Truett

Age 85, formerly of North Canton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Altercare of Navarre. She was born September 14, 1934 in Canton, Ohio to the late Elmer and Virginia (Dine) Bates. JoAnn retired from the Hoover Company where she had worked in the cafeteria. She was a lifetime member of North Canton Eagles Aerie #2223.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edsel, in 2004. She is survived by her children, Cindy (Paul) Slagle, Terrie Kendle, Mike (Janice) Schodorf, and Brian (Lisa) Schodorf; stepsons, Ed and Alan Truett; eleven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and sister, Sally (Raymond) Sirpilla.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Friends may call from 5-6 p.m., one hour before services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice. Special thanks to Aultman Hospice and Altercare of Navarre for their loving care of JoAnn and her family.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2019
