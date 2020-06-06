JOANN MILLER
JoAnn Miller

Age 81, of Canton passed away Friday June 5, 2020 in her home. She was born August 22, 1938 in Alliance, OH to the late William Stanley and Sarah Josephine (Hawkins) Brieske Sr. JoAnn was a graduate of Alliance High School and formerly an active member of New Franklin United Methodist Church. She was formerly employed by the Bonnie Forge in Alliance and the Hoover Company for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Homer C. Miller Jr. in 1991; two brothers, Donald C. and William S. Jr. Brieske. JoAnn is survived by two children, Homer C. Miller III and Teresa (Greg) Beiter; three grandchildren, Tristan, Sierra and Tyler Beiter; many good friends and neighbors. The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice and her caregiver, Sharon Deckman for all their wonderful care.

A graveside service will be Tuesday June 9, 2020 at 10:00 am in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Monday 5-7 pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home where social distancing will be observed. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

Published in The Repository on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
