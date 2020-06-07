JOANN MILLER
JoAnn Miller

A graveside service will be Tuesday June 9, 2020 at 10:00 am in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Monday 5-7 pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home where social distancing will be observed. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

Published in The Repository on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
JUN
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
North Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
