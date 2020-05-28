Joann Shirley Ditty
1941 - 2020
Joann

Shirley Ditty

78, of Louisville passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born June 28, 1941 in Canton, Ohio. Joann is preceded in death by her parents, James and Dolores Vaughan. Joann is survived by her husband, Tom of 60 years; and her children, Tom (Lori) Ditty, Bonnie (Ditty) Jones, and Tim (Michelle) Ditty; grandchildren, Taylor (Jones) Konyk, Jordan, Dakota, Justin, Josh, and Beth Ditty; great-grandson Donny Ditty.

In honoring Joann's wishes she will be cremated and a private service which will be held at the appropriate time.

Published in The Repository on May 28, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
