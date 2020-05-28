Joann



Shirley Ditty



78, of Louisville passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born June 28, 1941 in Canton, Ohio. Joann is preceded in death by her parents, James and Dolores Vaughan. Joann is survived by her husband, Tom of 60 years; and her children, Tom (Lori) Ditty, Bonnie (Ditty) Jones, and Tim (Michelle) Ditty; grandchildren, Taylor (Jones) Konyk, Jordan, Dakota, Justin, Josh, and Beth Ditty; great-grandson Donny Ditty.



In honoring Joann's wishes she will be cremated and a private service which will be held at the appropriate time.



