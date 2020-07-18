1/1
JOANN WARTMAN
Joann Wartman

Joann Wartman passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 after a sudden illness, while surrounded by her family. She was 77 years old. She will be sorely missed. Gone too soon.

She is preceded in death by her dad, George; mom, Eleanor; siblings; Bob, Ron, Dave, Susan; nephew, David; and sister in law, Gail. She is survived by her husband, Bob of 60 years; daughters, Kathy (Ed) and Roseann (Dennis); and son, Robert (Devon); brothers: Don (Judy), George (Lil), Jim (Bonnie), Tom, John (Tina); and sisters: Beverly (Beatle), Elaine, Pat; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at:

www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770

Published in The Repository on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
